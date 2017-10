Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by the financial sector and a more than 15 percent surge in Bombardier after Airbus agreed to take a majority stake in the planemaker’s CSeries jetliner.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 14.2 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,816.9. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa)