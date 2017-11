TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed by a fall in Bank of Nova Scotia shares after it agreed to buy a bank in Chile, with investors rattled after North Korea fired a ballistic missile.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.48 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,029.64. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Marguerita Choy)