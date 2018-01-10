FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as NAFTA risk weighs, gold miners buck move
January 10, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as NAFTA risk weighs, gold miners buck move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian railway, pipeline and other trade-sensitive stocks weighed on the country’s main index on Wednesday as two government sources said Canada is increasingly convinced the United States plans to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 71.29 points, or 0.44 percent, at 16,247.95. Nine of its 10 main sectors were lower, with gold miners boosting the materials sector. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

