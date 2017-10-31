FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record as energy stocks rally on oil prices
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 8:12 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record as energy stocks rally on oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index reached a record close for the third-straight session on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks and firmer financial issues helped offset Shopify Inc’s steep decline and broad losses among mining firms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.81 points, or 0.14 percent, to a record close at 16,025.59. It touched a fresh intraday record of 16,064.68.

Half of the index’s 10 key sectors closed higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.