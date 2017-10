TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index rallied to a 14-week high on Wednesday, propelled by energy and financial stocks, as well as a surge in Air Canada and BlackBerry Ltd shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 96.63 points, or 0.63 percent, to 15,389.60 with materials the index’s only major industry group losing ground in the session. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)