TORONTO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index touched a 7-1/2-month high on Wednesday, led by a surge in shares of Pretium Resources Inc as well as modest gains in the heavily-weighted financial services group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 30.04 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 15,800.40. Eight of the index’s 10 key sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)