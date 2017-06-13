FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with resources, banks; Shaw shines
June 13, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 2 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with resources, banks; Shaw shines

2 Min Read

* TSX down 45.72 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,338.08

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as heavyweight banking, energy and mining stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc jumped after announcing deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

Shaw was the most influential gainer on the index, up 2.5 percent to C$29.26 after the news.

Sears Canada Inc meanwhile sank 30 percent to 80 Canadian cents after the retailer flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company.

The index's heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors weighed, with the energy group down 0.5 percent as oil prices slipped after OPEC reported an increase in its production for May.

The financials group slipped 0.4 percent, with alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc down 7.5 percent to C$11.25, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 4 percent to C$11.44, as copper prices eased from a near two-month high.

At 10:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.72 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,338.08.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.

Interest rate cuts instituted in 2015 have largely done their job as the Canadian economy gathers momentum, the Bank of Canada's head said on Tuesday, the second top official in as many days to set the stage for eventual rate hikes. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

