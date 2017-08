TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 44.92 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,125.21 shortly after the markets opened. All 10 of the index's main sectors were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)