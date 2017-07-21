FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as oil prices drag down energy sector
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 21, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 19 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as oil prices drag down energy sector

2 Min Read

* TSX down 92.02 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,172.62

* All of TSX's 10 main groups trade lower (Adds details, share prices)

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as weakness in oil prices weighed on energy-sector shares, offsetting a gain in gold miners.

Oil prices dropped on Friday after a report from consultancy Petro-Logistics predicted higher OPEC production for July, renewing fears of oversupply in the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shed 2.4 percent to C$37.25, and Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.6 percent to C$38.58.

However, shares of Encana advanced 1.7 percent to C$12.38 after the natural gas producer reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 92.02 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,172.62. All of the ten main sectors on the index were in the red.

The gold mining sub-index was up 0.2 percent, helped by strength in bullion prices. Goldcorp Inc added 0.1 percent to C$17.16.

The broader materials sector was still down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)

