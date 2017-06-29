FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices hit two-week high
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 11:56 AM / a month ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices hit two-week high

3 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose after a decline in weekly U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index gained on Wednesday, boosted by strong moves higher for the country's biggest banks as bond yields jumped with a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expects to record a loss in the second quarter due to costs related to its efforts to shore up liquidity.

Gabriel Resources Ltd will seek $4.4 billion in damages from Romania for losses related to its long-stalled Rosia Montana gold mine project in a claim that the Canadian miner plans to file Friday with a World Bank Tribunal.

Quebec's largest pension fund has dismissed as "absolute nonsense" claims by Boeing Co that its $1.5 billion investment in Bombardier Inc's rail business amounted to an unfair subsidy to the Canadian company.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$20 from C$18.50

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc: CIBC assumes coverage with "outperform" rating

Spectra7 Microsystems: Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with "speculative buy" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1242.8; -0.38 percent

US crude: $45.22; +1.07 percent

Brent crude: $47.77; +0.97 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5922; +0.7 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits revise for Q1: Prior -2.5 pct

0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 1.2 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 GDP Cons spending final for Q1: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.4 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 240,000; Prior 241,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 244,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.940 mln; Prior 1.944 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.