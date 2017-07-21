FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of inflation data
July 21, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 20 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of inflation data

3 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Friday ahead of the country's inflation data, even as oil slipped nearly 1 percent.

Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have declined to 1 percent in June from 1.3 percent in May.

Annual inflation and retail sales data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday to a three-week high, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it beat earnings expectations, while energy shares lost ground as oil prices fell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a smaller loss on Friday, helped partly by higher oil prices and a rise in production.

Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp on Friday posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when it took impairment and hedging charges of about $641 million.

Retailer Hudson's Bay Co is unlikely to take its vast real estate holdings public any time soon, the head of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, a partner in a venture that holds some of those assets, said on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dragonwave Inc: Desjardins cuts rating to "sell" from "hold"

Dream Global REIT: Eight Capital raises rating to "buy" from "neutral"

Rogers Communications: Barclays raises target price to C$70 from C$63

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,244.80; 0 pct

US crude: $46.41; -1.09 pct

Brent crude: $48.84; -0.91 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,034; +1.28 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.9

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 2.4 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

