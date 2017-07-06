FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures down ahead of trade data
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
July 6, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a month ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures down ahead of trade data

3 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower open for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as investors awaited trade balance data for May.

Trade deficit for May is expected to have widened to C$53 billion ($41 billion) from C$37 billion in April.

The trade balance and building permits data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rebounded from earlier session losses on Wednesday but gains in heavily weighted sectors including financials and materials were tempered by a sharp tumble in energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.72 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd: Barclays cuts target price to C$34 from C$50

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$222 from C$220

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,225.1; +0.39 pct

US crude: $45.84; +1.60 pct

Brent crude: $48.52; +1.53 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,851; +0.17 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Jun: Expected 185,000; Prior 253,000

0830 International trade mm for May: Expected -$46.2 bln; Prior -$47.6 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for May: Prior -$65.90 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 243,000; Prior 244,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week Average: Prior 242,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.939 mln; Prior 1.948 mln

0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Jun: Prior 53

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jun: Prior 53

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jun: Expected 56.5; Prior 56.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jun: Expected 60.8; Prior 60.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jun: Prior 57.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jun: Prior 57.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jun: Prior 49.2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

