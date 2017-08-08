CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as oil prices steady

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after news of lower crude supplies from Saudi Arabia.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to extend this week's gains, helped by higher oil prices, which boosted energy shares, and a lift to bond yields after data showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in the United States.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 7.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by declines in volume and pricing of its generic and neurology products.

An attorney representing opponents of TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline grilled the company's representatives during hearings in Nebraska on Monday, in proceedings that mark the last big hurdle for the long-delayed project.

Canadian environmental and aboriginal groups said they will push ahead with a lawsuit seeking to scrap an environmental permit granted to Malaysia's Petronas for a liquefied natural gas facility in British Columbia, despite the oil and gas firm's announcement last month that it was scrapping the project.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Black Diamond Group Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$1.75 from C$2.75

Element Fleet Management: National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$11.50

Medical Facilities Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$14.50 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1264.1; +0.47 percent

US crude: $49.54; +0.3 percent

Brent crude: $52.42; +0.1 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6400; -0.22 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jun: Expected 5.775 mln; Prior 5.666 mln

