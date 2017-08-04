FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
CANADA STOCKS-Banks, energy boost TSX; on track for 0.7 pct gain on week
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
NORTH KOREA
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
India's makeshift bridges
PHOTO FOCUS
India's makeshift bridges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 8 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-Banks, energy boost TSX; on track for 0.7 pct gain on week

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, with gains led by banks, energy and railway stocks as bond yields rose and the currency pulled back, while software company Open Text Corp also rose as analysts cheered its quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.74 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,240.7 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.7 percent gain on the week.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.