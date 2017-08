TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened modestly higher on Tuesday, as better-than-expected quarterly results from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc helped offset declines in tech stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.17 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,275.14. Seven of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)