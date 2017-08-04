FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Banks, energy boost TSX; on track for 0.7 pct gain on week
August 4, 2017 / 1:43 PM / in 2 months

CANADA STOCKS-Banks, energy boost TSX; on track for 0.7 pct gain on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, with gains led by banks, energy and railway stocks as bond yields rose and the currency pulled back, while software company Open Text Corp also rose as analysts cheered its quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.74 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,240.7 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.7 percent gain on the week.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum

