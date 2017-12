TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trade on Thursday as miners rose with higher metal prices and telecom and healthcare names pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 16,139.86 shortly after the open. It had hit an all-time high hit in the prior session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)