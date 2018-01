TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as declines for the materials and industrial groups offset gains for financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 38.41 points, or 0.23 percent, to 16,315.05, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)