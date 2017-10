TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index barely slipped in early trade on Friday but was heading towards a 1.9 percent gain on the week, with banks and gold miners pushing higher as geopolitical tensions boosted demand for bullion.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was last down 3.65 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,451.27. It closed at its highest level since early June on Thursday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)