TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, as tensions over North Korea eased and investors returned to riskier assets, but resource stocks fell broadly as the price of safe-haven gold slipped.

The the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 152.26 points, or 1.01 percent, to 15,185.64 shortly after the market opened.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)