TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, with BlackBerry Ltd jumping after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.81 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,156.16 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)