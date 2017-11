TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Monday, hurt by losses among its heavyweight natural resources sectors and biggest banks, while consumer and technology stocks rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.98 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,994.59 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)