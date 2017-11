TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday as Canadian National Railway Co fell sharply to hit its lowest level since March, while financials ticked higher as Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings beat expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.67 points, or 0.16 percent, at 16,003.97 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)