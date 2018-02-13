CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed amid drop in oil prices

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Tuesday, as oil prices edged lower after the International Energy Agency estimated world crude supply could overtake demand this year.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index recovered on Monday to post its biggest one-day gain since July 2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory, taking their cue from a rebound in global stocks, oil and metals following a brutal week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.54 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.47 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.53 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd reported on Monday a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as lower operating expenses before acquisition costs helped offset a fall in revenue.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Tire Corporation: Barclays raises price target to C$180 from C$178‍​

Emera Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$43 from C$45

Suncor Energy Inc: Barclays raises price target to C$54 from C$52‍

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1329.6; +0.41 pct

US crude: $58.99; -0.51 pct

Brent crude: $62.44; -0.24 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6958; +1.86 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory