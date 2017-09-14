CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as weak China data weighs

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday after global stocks pulled back from record highs following weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

China posted a rare flurry of disappointing data - including its slowest growth in investment in nearly 18 years - suggesting the world’s second-largest economy is finally starting to lose some momentum as borrowing costs rise.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index struggled to advance on Wednesday and ended nominally lower as higher crude prices fueled sharp gains by oil and gas companies, while cooling metal prices drove hefty declines in mining firms.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were flat at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

A Canadian and a Danish pension fund, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and ATP, have agreed to buy a 57.7 percent stake in Copenhagen Airports from Australia’s Macquarie for about 9.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.57 billion).

Canadian lifestyle retailer Roots Corp said on Wednesday it filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Imperial Oil Ltd: JP Morgan raises target price to C$38 from C$36

Suncor Energy Inc: JP Morgan raises target price to C$42 from C$39

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1319.6; -0.29 percent

US crude: $49.81; +1.03 percent

Brent crude: $55.71; +1 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6461; -1.4 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Aug: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Aug: Expected 245.34; Prior 244.79

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Aug: Prior 251.91

0830 CPI mm, SA for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Aug: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Aug: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 300,000; Prior 298,000

0830 Jobless claims 4 week average: Prior 250,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.985 mln; Prior 1.940 mln

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Aug: Prior 0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.22) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)