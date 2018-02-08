CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed, with earnings in focus

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock futures were little changed on Thursday, as investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings, while lower oil prices were poised to pressure energy companies.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by energy companies and miners as oil and metal prices dropped.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.073 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 12.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses and asset impairment charges of C$82 million ($65 million).

Telus Corp, one of Canada’s three big telecom providers, reported higher fourth-quarter earnings compared with a year earlier, helped by lower spending.

Thomson Reuters Corp beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter even as revenue slightly missed Wall Street’s forecasts.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Berenberg raises price target to C$19 from C$14.25

Lundin Mining Corp: Berenberg raises price target to C$9 from C$7.50

Teck Resources Ltd: Berenberg raises price target to C$44 from C$35

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1310.3; -0.10 pct

US crude: $61.31; -0.78 pct

Brent crude: $64.87; -0.98 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6844.5; -0.52 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 232,000; Prior 230,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 234,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.945 mln; Prior 1.953 mln

