CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher opening for TSX

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as oil prices rose, led by a fall in the U.S. dollar.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian manufacturing sales data is expected at 08:30 a.m. ET.
Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as gains in the financial sector and shares of TransCanada Corp offset a decline in natural resource companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.3 percent.
Air Canada reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when the company took a charge of C$91 million related to pension funds.
Canadian regulator National Energy Board on Thursday issued rulings that allow Kinder Morgan Canada to do additional construction work on an oil pipeline expansion that is fiercely opposed by the province of British Columbia.
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd: Barclays raises target price to C$187 from C$180
Constellation Software Inc: RBC raises target price to C$950 from C$900
Transcanada Corp: CIBC raises price target to C$77 from C$76
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1358.2; +0.45 pct
US crude: $61.41; +0.11 pct
Brent crude: $64.47; +0.22 pct
LME 3-month copper: $7215.5; +0.47 pct
0830 Building permits: number for Jan: Expected 1.300 mln; Prior 1.300 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Jan: Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for Jan: Expected 1.234 mln; Prior 1.192 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Jan: Prior -8.2 pct
0830 Import prices mm for Jan: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Export prices mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Feb: Expected 95.5 ; Prior 95.7
1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Feb: Expected 112 .0; Prior 110.5
1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Feb: Expected 84.5 ; Prior 86.3
$1 = C$1.25 Reporting by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel