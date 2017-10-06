CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly lower ahead of jobs reports

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures edged lower on Friday ahead of September employment data, with investors also focusing on U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

Statistics Canada’s jobs report is likely to show the pace of job creation to have cooled in September, with the economy adding 14,500 jobs, a fall from 22,200 jobs in the month before.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Employment data for September is due at 08:30 a.m. ET and Ivey PMI data for September is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s benchmark stock index notched a seven-month high on Thursday, fueled by a rally in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices rose, but gains were tempered by a drop in the shares of Shopify Inc for a second straight day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

Bombardier Inc’s aerospace business spent $2.4 billion in the United States last year, tapping more than 800 suppliers in all but three U.S. states, according to a confidential Bombardier report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc has refrained from improving an original bid for Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA, after due diligence proceedings showed liabilities that were unaccounted for, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$90 from C$83

Aritzia Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$21 from C$23‍​

Gold futures: $1269.1; -0.06 percent

US crude: $50.29; -0.98 percent

Brent crude: $56.71; -0.51 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6706; +0.09 percent

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Sep: Expected 90,000; Prior 156,000

0830 Private payrolls for Sep: Expected 83,000; Prior 165,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Sep: Expected 10,000; Prior 36,000

0830 Government payrolls for Sep: Prior -9,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Sep: Expected 4.4 pct; Prior 4.4 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Sep: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Sep: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor Force participation for Sep: Prior 62.9 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Sep: Prior 8.6 pct

1000 Wholesale inventories, revised mm for Aug: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1500 Consumer credit for Aug: Expected 16.00 bln; Prior 18.50 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)