CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of GDP data

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, set to build on a strong close a day earlier and ahead of the release of GDP data for August.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

August gross domestic product data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET .

Canada’s main stock index closed above 16,000 for the first time on Monday, fueled primarily by influential resource stocks, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, and cannabis producer Canopy Growth.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as the carrier flew a record number of passengers in the period.

A joint venture between Hudson’s Bay Co and RioCan REIT is exploring the sale of HBC’s flagship store in downtown Vancouver, the companies said Monday, stepping up efforts to extract value from the department store owner’s substantial real estate holdings.

Innergex Renewable Energy said it will buy rival Alterra Power Corp in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($857.83 million), including debt, as the power producer looks to diversify its energy portfolio.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canopy Growth Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises to hold from sell

Element Fleet Management Corp: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Prairiesky Royalty: CIBC raises target price to C$40 from C$38

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1273.5; fell 0.05 percent

US crude: $54.03; fell 0.22 percent

Brent crude: $60.72; fell 0.3 percent

LME 3-month copper: $687; rose 0.04 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Employment wages qq for Q3: Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Employment benefits qq for Q3: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Employment costs for Q3: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Aug: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Aug: Expected 6.0 pct; Prior 5.8 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Oct: Expected 61; Prior 65.2

1000 Consumer Confidence for Oct: Expected 121; Prior 119.8

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Oct: Prior 12.4

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Oct: Prior 15.9

