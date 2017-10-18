CANADA STOCKS-Higher oil prices prop up TSX futures

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices rose on an expected fall in U.S. inventories and geopolitical tensions around oil-rich Iraq and Iran.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Tuesday, helped by a rise in Bombardier Inc shares and financial stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.30 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus.

Canada’s Corus Entertainment Inc reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday as the media company benefited from cost savings.

Canada’s oil sands producers are stuck in a rut. The nation’s oil firms are retrenching, with large producers planning little or no further expansion and some smaller projects struggling even to cover their operating costs.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,270.7; -0.29 pct

US crude: $52.39; +0.42 pct

Brent crude: $58.85; +0.51 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7,059.50; -0.16 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway: National Bank of Canada ups target price to C$226

GDI Integrated Facility Services: Desjardins starts with buy rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Sep: Expected 1.245 mln; Prior 1.272 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Sep: Prior 3.4 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for Sep: Expected 1.180 mln; Prior 1.180 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Sep: Prior -0.8 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory