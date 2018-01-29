CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks hit one-month low as resources fall

(Adds stocks and sectors, updates prices)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, hitting its lowest level in a month as energy and other resource shares declined alongside the price of oil.

* At 10:24 a.m. ET (15:24 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.5 points, or 0.48 percent, at 16,160.72.

* The index hit a session low of 16,150.88, its weakest intra-day level since Dec. 28.

* The energy group retreated 0.6 percent as U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent at $65.4 a barrel as rising U.S. output eclipsed attempts led by OPEC and Russia to tighten supplies.

* Enbridge Inc was among the biggest drags on the index, down 1.3 percent at C$46.44.

* Gold producers retreated 0.8 percent as the price of gold was hurt by strength in the U.S. dollar. Among the decliners, Barrick Gold shed 1.5 percent to C$17.93.

* Cannabis company Aphria Inc fell 4.5 percent to C$19.25 after it said it would buy Nuuvera Inc for C$826 million ($670 million) to expand globally. Shares of Nuuvera jumped 12 percent to C$7.84. nL4N1PO42M]

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows. Across all Canadian issues, there were 45 new 52-week highs and 27 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Torex Gold Resources, which rose 18.7 percent, while the largest decliner was Canopy Growth Co, down 4.5 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume, Bombardier was up 4.8 percent at $3.71 after a U.S. trade commission on Friday backed the Canadian plane maker in a trade dispute with Boeing.

* Volume on the TSX index was 45.54 million shares. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Susan Thomas)