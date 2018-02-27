FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 27, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances on strength in Scotiabank, industrial stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on sector moves, most traded stocks; updates prices)

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in Bank of Nova Scotia after the lender reported results and an advance in shares of industrial companies.

* Scotiabank’s quarterly earnings topped market expectations. Its shares climbed 1.5 percent to C$79.97.

* At 9:51 AM ET (14:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.09 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,759.75.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ritchie Bros , which rose 5 percent, while the largest decliner was Aphria Inc, down 4.3 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 3 percent at C$9.86; Bombardier , up 0.7 percent at C$4.10 and Royal Nickel, up 11.1 percent at C$0.30.

* The industrial sector added 0.6 percent.

Reporting by John Tilak Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.