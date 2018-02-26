FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 26, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at 3-week high as miners gain with metals prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices to close)

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday to a three-week high as gains in the prices of commodities such as gold and silver helped drive up shares of mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 76.21 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,714.66, its highest since Feb. 2.

* Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in positive territory.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 30 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Tahoe Resources, which rose 20.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 7.7 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Bombardier, up 2.3 percent to C$4.07; Aurora Cannabis , down 3.9 percent to C$10.16 and Aphria Inc, down 7.0 percent to C$12.92.

* The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was up 0.7 percent. The prices of gold, silver and copper were all trading higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.