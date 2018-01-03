FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX at all-time high as BlackBerry, cannabis stocks jump
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 3, 2018 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at all-time high as BlackBerry, cannabis stocks jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 38.63 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,348.62

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd after it announced a self-driving deal with China’s Baidu and by sharp gains for several marijuana producers.

* At 10:20 a.m. EST (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.63 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,348.62. Six of its 10 main groups were in positive territory.

* BlackBerry rose 5.4 percent to C$15.83, hitting its highest levels since 2013, after saying that it will provide the foundational operating system for search engine company Baidu’s autonomous vehicle platform, the latest in a string of recent automotive design wins.

* Canadian cannabis producers extended sharp rallies as California opened the largest U.S. state market for legal marijuana, with Canada expected to follow by mid-2018. Canopy Growth Corp jumped 6 percent to C$34.32, Aphria Inc was up 5.9 percent at C$21.39 and Aurora Cannabis Inc surged 18 percent to C$13.97.

* Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which went public less than a year ago, was last up 2.9 percent at C$40.92 after hitting an all-time high of C$41.90.

* The energy group climbed 1.0 percent, as oil prices rose to new two-and-a-half year highs. Cenovus Energy was up 3 percent at C$12.55 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 1.2 percent to C$46.30.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc gained 6.7 percent to C$29.07 after announcing it had paid down more of its debt load.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.