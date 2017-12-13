FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX at record high close as gold miners gain
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex choppy as phase 2 of Gujarat polls begins
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex choppy as phase 2 of Gujarat polls begins
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 13, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at record high close as gold miners gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX ends up 22.56 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,136.59

* Half of TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

* Advancers outnumber decliners by 1.5-to-1 ratio

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed at a record high on Wednesday but well off its session highs, as sharp gains for gold miners were offset by losses among energy companies and a fall in grocery retailer Empire Company Ltd .

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 22.56 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,136.59.

* It had reached as high as 16,187.85 points but pared gains following news that the U.S. Federal Reserve had hiked rates but kept its 2018 rate outlook unchanged.

* Half of the TSX’s 10 main groups moved higher, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 1.5-to-1 ratio overall.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.4 percent as gold miners jumped.

* Goldcorp rose 5.6 percent to C$15.98, Kinross Gold added 6.8 percent to C$5.21, and Barrick Gold was up 3.3 percent at C$18.13, as bullion bounced off five-month lows after the Fed news.

* The energy group retreated 1.5 percent, as oil prices fell with a larger-than-forecast rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as U.S. crude output grew to record highs.

* Empire Co, the parent company of the Sobeys grocery chain, fell 6 percent to C$24.59 after reporting earnings and saying it would rebrand as string of stores in Western Canada to a discount brand as part of an ongoing restructuring. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.