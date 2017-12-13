CANADA STOCKS-TSX at record high close as gold miners gain

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed at a record high on Wednesday but well off its session highs, as sharp gains for gold miners were offset by losses among energy companies and a fall in grocery retailer Empire Company Ltd .

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 22.56 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,136.59.

* It had reached as high as 16,187.85 points but pared gains following news that the U.S. Federal Reserve had hiked rates but kept its 2018 rate outlook unchanged.

* Half of the TSX’s 10 main groups moved higher, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 1.5-to-1 ratio overall.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.4 percent as gold miners jumped.

* Goldcorp rose 5.6 percent to C$15.98, Kinross Gold added 6.8 percent to C$5.21, and Barrick Gold was up 3.3 percent at C$18.13, as bullion bounced off five-month lows after the Fed news.

* The energy group retreated 1.5 percent, as oil prices fell with a larger-than-forecast rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as U.S. crude output grew to record highs.

* Empire Co, the parent company of the Sobeys grocery chain, fell 6 percent to C$24.59 after reporting earnings and saying it would rebrand as string of stores in Western Canada to a discount brand as part of an ongoing restructuring. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)