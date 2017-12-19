FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely gains; Great Canadian Gaming jumps
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 19, 2017 / 9:28 PM / in a day

CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely gains; Great Canadian Gaming jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 1.71 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,133.35

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

* Decliners just outnumber advancers overall

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index made a small gain on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in Great Canadian Gaming Corp after it won a gaming contract and helped by rises among some miners, major banks and other financial stocks.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished up just 1.71 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,133.35, losing steam in afternoon trade after a broad rally had pushed it close to the all-time high hit the prior session.

* Seven of its 10 main groups ended higher, although there were slightly more decliners than advancers overall.

* Great Canadian Gaming jumped 15.0 percent to C$34.37 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

* Both the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, and the energy group added 0.2 percent, while financials group gained 0.1 percent. Those three sector combine to account for almost two-thirds of the index’s weight.

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1 percent to C$121.65, while insurer Manulife Financial Corp added 0.5 percent to C$26.82.

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 0.8 percent to C$6 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alistair Bell and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.