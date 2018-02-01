FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes at 14-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details, stocks, updates prices to the close)
    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index
ended its fourth day of losses at a 14-week low, as a hawkish
Federal Reserve sapped demand for equities, with two cannabis
producers posting the biggest declines on Thursday.
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          ended down 90.75 points, or 0.57 percent, at
15,860.92, its lowest close since Oct. 25.
    * Marijuana producer Aphria Inc          was the biggest
decliner, with a 12.4 percent loss, followed by its rival Canopy
Growth          , which fell 11.2 percent. 
    * Aphria said on Thursday it is considering the sale of its
U.S. business. It came after the U.S. Department of Justice in
January revoked an Obama administration policy that discouraged
federal prosecutors from pursuing marijuana-related crimes in
states that had legalized the drug.             
    * Technology company Open Text Corp           was the
biggest gainer, closing up 12.7 percent after reporting a 35
percent increase in second-quarter revenue and seeing ratings
upgrades by several analysts.
    * Technology and consumer cyclicals were the sectors with
the biggest gains, while industrials posted the biggest losses.
    * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were
Canopy and Aphria; Bombardier Inc          , down 2.3 percent at
C$ 3.40; and Ivanhoe Mines         , losing 3.1 percent to
C$3.41.

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
