February 27, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines with shares of mining, energy companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices to close)

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as weakness in the prices of gold, silver and oil weighed on shares of mining and energy companies.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 43.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,671.15.

* The TSX posted 6 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 29 new 52-week highs and 37 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was ECN Capital , which rose 3.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Detour Gold Corp, down 5.3 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 2.7 percent at C$9.89; Bombardier , up 0.5 percent at C$4.09 and Aphria Inc, down 3.3 percent at C$12.50.

* The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, gave back 1.4 percent. Barrick Gold lost 2.9 percent to C$14.99. The prices of gold, silver and copper were in the red.

* With the price of crude oil dropping 1.8 percent, energy sector declined 0.9 percent. (Reporting by John Tilak)

