TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned lower in early trade on Monday, with heavyweight energy stocks weighing as U.S. crude oil prices came off two-year highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,091.47 shortly after the open. Its energy group retreated 1.1 percent.