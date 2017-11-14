CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy stocks

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 86.41 points, or 0.54 percent, to 15,939.85

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, as a third day of falling oil prices put pressure on the heavyweight energy sector, while financial and mining stocks also pulled the index further from the all-time high it hit earlier this month.

The energy group retreated 1.4 percent as rising U.S. output pushed oil prices down, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd losing 1.8 percent to C$45.05 and Suncor Energy Inc off 0.9 percent at C$45.81.

Cenovus Energy Inc, which said on Monday it had reached a deal to sell its Weyburn oil facility for C$940 million ($737 million), fell 1.7 percent to C$13.70.

At 10:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 86.41 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,939.85. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three decliners for every advancer.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp shed 7.3 percent to C$94.38 after it reported earnings and revenue that missed expectations and reduced its 2017 organic volume growth forecast.

On the other side of the ledger, Bombardier Inc advanced 2.3 percent to C$3.13 after saying it expects to finalize two recently-announced orders for its CSeries jets by the end of the year.

DHX Media Ltd rose 7.2 percent to C$4.19 after the media content company’s earnings beat expectations.

The financials group lost 0.4 percent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc down 2.5 percent at C$52.40.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent. Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd fell 2.3 percent to C$27.17.

U.S. crude prices lost 1.6 percent to $55.84 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.7 percent to $62.09.

Gold futures were little changed while copper prices declined 1.9 percent to $6,762 a tonne.