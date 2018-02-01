CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to new 8-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices

By Nichola Saminather Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index fell to a new eight-week low on Thursday, on track for its fourth day of losses, as a hawkish Federal Reserve sapped demand for equities and gold prices slipped. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened 0.2 lower percent, and was trading down 56.65 points, or 0.36 percent, at 10:01 a.m. EST (1501 GMT). It earlier touched its lowest level since Dec. 6. * Financial information company Thomson Reuters Corp was the biggest decliner for the second straight day, after some analysts cut their ratings. Rating agency Standard & Poor's also placed the company on credit watch "negative" from "stable," and Moody's Investor Service put its rating on review for a downgrade. The company on Tuesday announced a deal to sell 55 percent of its Financial & Risk business to Blackstone Group . * NovaGold Resources was among the biggest decliners. * Gold prices fell 0.2 percent to $1,342.58 an ounce. * Hudbay Minerals was the biggest gainer on the index, rising 2.6 percent, despite a 0.4 percent drop in copper prices . (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Nick Zieminski)