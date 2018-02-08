CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy, earnings offset weak bank shares

(Adds stocks, details, updates prices)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday as a decline in financials was offset by a firmer energy sector and gains in shares of BCE Inc after it reported quarterly results.

* At 10:03 a.m. ET (15:03 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index edged up just 1.11 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,331.69.

* Investors were assessing a number of earnings reports, while global markets remained cautious following Monday’s slide.

* BCE Inc was among the biggest lifts on the index, up 1.9 percent at C$57.77 after the telecom company’s quarterly profit narrowly beat analysts’ estimates.

* Shares of Suncor Energy supported the energy sector, gaining 1.9 percent to C$43.25 after it reported higher fourth-quarter profit on stronger oil prices and lower costs.

* The energy group climbed 1.2 percent. Elsewhere in the sector, MEG Energy jumped 23.1 percent to C$6.18 after it said it had agreed to sell some pipeline and storage assets in Alberta.

* On the downside, banks slipped 0.2 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada off 0.5 percent to C$100.57 and Toronto Dominion Bank down 0.6 percent at C$71.3.

* Canada Goose Holdings slumped 15.4 percent to C$40.47 after releasing its quarterly results.

* Thomson Reuters declined 1.6 percent to C$50.26 after the company beat Wall Street profit expectations in the fourth quarter but missed on revenue.

* The TSX posted 1 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows.

* Aurora Cannabis was among the most actively traded stocks up 0.5 percent at $11.20 after the cannabis company reported results.

* Volume on the TSX index was 32.27 million shares.