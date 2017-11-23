FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as resource share gains offset by bank falls
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 23, 2017 / 9:37 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as resource share gains offset by bank falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 0.72 point at 16,074.30

* Six of the index’s 10 main groups decline

* Energy group gains 0.3 percent, materials sector up 0.5 percent

TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended flat on Thursday, with materials and energy shares up with higher oil and base metals prices, while financial stocks weighed as retail sales data reinforced expectations the Bank of Canada is on hold until next year.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended the session up 0.72 point at 16,074.30.

* Six of its 10 main sectors closed in the red, with gains focused in the resource sectors as prices for oil and most base metals rose with a weaker U.S. dollar.

* The energy group added 0.3 percent as U.S crude oil hit a two-year high, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc adding 1.1 percent to C$47.53.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent as copper prices rose for a fifth day.

* The financials group slipped 0.2 percent.

* Canadian retail sales rose far less than expected in September as higher gasoline prices were offset by a decline in purchases of vehicles and clothing, pointing to cooler economic growth that could keep the Bank of Canada cautious about raising interest rates further after hiking in July and September for the first time in seven years.

* Volumes were low with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, with 51.5 million shares changing hands compared with 132.69 million shares on Thursday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.