CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as U.S. inflation report weighs, miners gain

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Wednesday after a robust U.S. inflation report weighed on investor sentiment, while mining stocks climbed with commodity prices.

U.S. consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected rate in January, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will accelerate its timetable to raise interest rates this year.

* At 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.59 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,214.88.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 2.1 percent. The prices of gold, silver and copper posted strong gains. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 2.5 percent to C$17.04, and Goldcorp Inc rose 2.6 percent to C$16.39.

* The financials sector was down 0.2 percent. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lost 0.4 percent to C$114.24, and Bank of Nova Scotia declined 0.4 percent to C$76.58.

* The energy group slipped 0.2 percent, and Suncor Energy fell 1.1 percent to C$41.72.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and 11 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and 24 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the exchange was Colliers International, which rose 7 percent. The largest decliner was Crew Energy, down 3.1 percent.

* Volume on the TSX index was 37.94 million shares. Total volume on Wednesday was 68.77 million shares. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by Ian Simpson)