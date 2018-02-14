CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower oil prices

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, as oil prices fell pressured by rising U.S. crude production.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index fell modestly on Tuesday, pausing after racking up a hefty gain in the previous session, as industrial and energy shares fell along with the price of oil.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.44 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.46 percent.

TOP STORY

Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd, the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported an in-line fourth-quarter adjusted profit as lower operating costs helped offset a fall in sales of metallurgical coal.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Berenberg cuts price target to C$18 from C$19

Inter Pipeline Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$28 from C$30

Keyera Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$43 from C$46

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1334.4; +0.47 pct

US crude: $58.79; -0.68 pct

Brent crude: $62.51; -0.33 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7014; +0.37 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jan: Expected 247.604; Prior 246.524

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jan: Prior 254.40

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jan: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jan: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jan: Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Retail control for Jan: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

1000 US retail inventory ex auto (R) for Dec: Prior 0.6 pct

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Feb: Prior 61.58

