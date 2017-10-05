CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures flat ahead of trade data

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were flat on Thursday after the benchmark index broke a five-session stretch of gains the previous day, and as investors waited for trade balance figures.

The trade deficit is likely to have narrowed to C$2.60 billion ($2.08 billion) in August from C$3.04 billion in July.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were flat at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Trade data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s benchmark stock index dipped on Wednesday, breaking a five-session stretch of gains, pressured by a sharp fall in shares of online retail platform Shopify Inc and losses in the energy sector as oil fell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

Progress Energy, the Canadian unit of Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said it was looking to sell its Deep Basin oil and gas asset in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Sears Canada on Wednesday won court approval to extend credit protection by a month to Nov. 7, but its creditors set a deadline this week to liquidate the retailers’ assets, leaving the company with mere days to decide its fate.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Petrus Resources Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1277.8; +0.32 percent

US crude: $50.05; +0.14 percent

Brent crude: $56.14; +0.61 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6553; +0.49 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 International trade mm for Aug: Expected -$42.7 bln; Prior -$43.7 bln

0830 Goods trade balance revised for Aug: Expected -62.9 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 272,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 277,750

1000 Durables ex-defense, revised mm for Aug: Prior 2.2 pct

1000 Durable goods, revised mm for Aug: Prior 1.7 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Aug: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -3.3 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport revised mm for Aug: Prior 0.2 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air revised mm for Aug: Prior 0.9 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Aug: Prior 0.5 pct

($1 = C$1.25)