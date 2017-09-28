CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of U.S. GDP data

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, with investors awaiting a report on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.

The U.S. Commerce Department’s final estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product is expected to show the economy grew at a 3.0 percent annualized rate, unchanged from the prior reading. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent.

Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, despite a sharp drop in Bombardier Inc shares after the plane and train maker was hit by a steep U.S. tariff, as heavyweight financial stocks moved higher.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd posted a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit on lower revenue as sales at its closely watched software business hit a record.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that Boeing was undermining its relationship with Britain by its behaviour in a dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier that has put 4,200 jobs at risk in Northern Ireland.

Royal Bank of Canada is experimenting with blockchain to help move payments between its U.S. and Canadian banks, one of the bank’s senior executives told Reuters on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ecobalt Solutions Inc: Eight Capital cuts target price to C$2.10 from C$2.20

Linamar Corp: CIBC raises price target to C$81 from C$69

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,287.7; -0.01 pct

US crude: $52.67; +1.02 percent

Brent crude: $58.31; +0.71 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6460.5; +0.37 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q2: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0830 GDP final for Q2: Expected 3.0 pct; Prior 3.0 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q2: Expected 3.0 pct; Prior 3.0 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q2: Prior 3.3 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q2: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Aug: Prior -63.86 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Aug: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 U.S. retail inventories advance for Aug: Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 270,000; Prior 259,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 268,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.990 mln; Prior 1.98 mln

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Sep: Prior 22.0

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Sep: Prior 16.0

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)