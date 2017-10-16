CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday as oil prices rose after fighting escalated between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, raising concerns over oil exports from Iraq.

Iraqi forces captured several positions south of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters on Monday. The city is part of a region that declared itself independent at a referendum last month.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Securities data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index climbed for the fifth straight week on Friday as bank stocks advanced and shares of energy and resource companies rose alongside oil and gold prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian train-and-plane maker Bombardier Inc is exploring options for its aerospace businesses, including a sale of some operations, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Restaurant Brands International Inc: Morgan Stanley raises price target to $62 from $57

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1307.9; +0.26 pct

US crude: $52.16; +1.38 percent

Brent crude: $58; +1.45 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7091.5; +3.04 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 20.70; Prior 24.40

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory