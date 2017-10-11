FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by oil prices
October 11, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 6 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices continued to rally on signs that markets are gradually tightening.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.10 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as the financial shares group, which accounts for about a third of the TSX’s weight, posted a record high close.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

An employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.

Sears Canada moved a step nearer to permanent closure after several attempts to find a buyer failed, with the retailer saying it will seek court approval on Friday to shutter its remaining 130 stores, leaving 12,000 employees without jobs.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,297.7; -0.13 pct

US crude: $51.39; +0.77 pct

Brent crude: $56.85; +0.35 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,7349.50; -0.38 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHT

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp: TD Securities resumes with hold rating; C$12.50 price target

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 6.125 mln; Prior 6.170 mln

$1= C$1.32 Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

