CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by oil prices

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada stock futures edged higher on Tuesday, along with oil prices after Iraqi forces took control of oil fields in Kirkuk and U.S.-Iran political tension heightened.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s benchmark stock index edged lower on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as profit-taking by investors in gold pressured shares of companies that mine the precious metal.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

Airbus SE’s acquisition of a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jetliner means the aircraft can be made in the United States and should enable the Canadian plane maker to skirt U.S. trade tariffs, Bombardier’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico wrap up a contentious round of NAFTA trade talks on Tuesday marked by aggressive U.S. demands that have left the future of the 23-year-old free trade pact in doubt.

Canadian companies have seen capacity and labor market pressures intensify over the past year, but that has not yet hit their ability to meet demand, the Bank of Canada said on Monday, underscoring expectations the bank will not raise interest rates next week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,287.7; -0.96 pct

US crude: $52.09; +0.44 pct

Brent crude: $58.15; +0.64 pct

LME 3-month copper: $70,79.50; -0.9 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP: Desjardins raises price target to C$43.50

Stella-Jones Inc: RBC starts with “outperform” rating and a price target of C$56

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.9 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Sep: Expected 76.2 pct; Prior 76.1 pct

0915 Manuf output mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 64; Prior 64

1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for Aug: Prior 1.3 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Aug: Prior -0.5 bln

1600 Overall net capital flows for Aug: Prior -7.3 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Aug: Prior -43.1 bln

